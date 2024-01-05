Social Media Star ‘Two Lupitas’ Experiences Sexual Harassment While Working at Oxxo Store

The day took a dramatic turn for the famous TikTok star known as Two Lupitas when she was harassed by a client while recording a video at her job as a cashier at an Oxxo store. Two Lupitas, who is well-known for her striking resemblance to English singer Dua Lipa, was showcasing a new product when a client began questioning her about her personal life and making inappropriate comments.

The man mentioned that his daughter had informed him about Two Lupitas’ occupation and asked if she made money through the platform. He then went on to make inappropriate comments and gestures, offering her money and his car. The incident, which was captured on social media, sparked outrage among viewers who expressed their discomfort and disapproval of the man’s behavior.

Two Lupitas, whose real name is Alejandra Silva Cano, has gained fame for showcasing her daily experiences as an employee at Oxxo on social media. Her resemblance to Dua Lipa has also contributed to her popularity, with many people commenting on her striking resemblance to the international star.

The incident has shed light on the issue of harassment in the workplace and the challenges faced by social media influencers who interact with the public while on the job. Despite the ordeal, Two Lupitas continues to entertain her audience with her good humor and charisma, and her followers have expressed their support for her in the aftermath of the incident.

Share this: Facebook

X

