Home Business Solid US labor market: unemployment benefits claims at lowest since April 2022
by admin
The number of American workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time fell last week to its lowest since April last year.

Claims came in at 186,000, much better than an estimated 205,000, down 6,000 week-on-week, reflecting the strength of the US job market.

The four-week moving average was also down, to 197,500 units from 206,000 units previously.

The number of American workers still receiving unemployment benefits rose to 1.675 million from 1.647 million earlier.

