1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

There was little precipitation in most parts of the country yesterday, and Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and other places experienced cooling

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country, with light rain and local moderate rain in parts of central and eastern Guangxi, western Guangdong, and northeastern Hainan. At 5:00 today compared with 5:00 yesterday, parts of eastern and southern Xinjiang, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, and western Inner Mongolia experienced a 6-8°C drop in temperature, with a local drop of more than 10°C.

2. Facts abroad

(1) Strong precipitation occurred in Madagascar, southern Europe and the United States

In the past 24 hours, small to large lakes have occurred in central and eastern southern Europe, Asia Minor Peninsula, central and southern West Siberia, southern Central Siberia, central and western Far East, Korean Peninsula, central and northern Japan, western Canada, the Great Lakes region, northwestern United States, and central and eastern regions. Moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow or blizzard; Madagascar, Central and South Central Africa, East and Southeast Africa, Philippine Islands, Malay Peninsula, Southeast Asian Tropical Islands, Northern and Eastern Australia, New Zealand, Southern Japan, Southern and Southeast Europe, Light to moderate rains occurred along the western coast of the Asia Minor Peninsula, northern Australia, the south-central coast and southeast of the United States, the central and northern plateau of Brazil, and northern Argentina, and heavy or heavy rains occurred in some areas.

(2) The temperature in North Asia, North East Asia and other places is significantly lower

In the past 24 hours, the average and minimum temperatures in central and eastern Siberia, central and eastern Central Asia, eastern West Asia, the Mongolian Plateau, the southwestern Far East, the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the mountainous regions of the western United States were 6-8°C lower than normal. , the average temperature and the minimum temperature in parts of central and southern Siberia, eastern Central Asia, and southwestern Far East were lower by more than 10°C. The average temperature in Northern Europe, northern Eastern Europe, and West Siberia was 4-8°C higher than normal.

2. Key weather forecasts

1.domestic key weather

(1) A new wave of cold air affects the central and eastern regions

Affected by the weak cold air, it is expected that from the 27th to the 28th, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4-6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. class. There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10 in the eastern and southern seas of my country.

(2) Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny or cloudy.

From the 27th to the 29th, there was a lot of snowfall in the northeastern and northeastern regions of Inner Mongolia, mainly light snow; from the 29th to the 30th, there was light to moderate snowfall in western Tibet, heavy snowfall from Pulan to Nyalam, and local heavy snowfall. blizzard.

2.foreign key weather

(1) Strong rain and snow in central and northern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Alaska, western and south-central Canada, the Labrador Peninsula, the Great Lakes region, and the northern United States. There were light to moderate rain and local heavy rain in the coastal areas, southeast, and southeastern Mexico.

In addition, most of northern Europe, northern eastern Europe, eastern western Europe, northwestern and southeastern central Europe, northwestern and central eastern southern Europe, and most of the Asia Minor peninsula had light to moderate snow or sleet, heavy snow in some areas, and local blizzards ; The western coast of Northern Europe, northern and western Western Europe, southeastern Greece, and the western coast of the Asia Minor Peninsula experienced light to moderate rain and local heavy rain.

(2) Madagascar has heavy precipitation

In the next three days, affected by the tropical cyclone “Cheneso”, most of Madagascar will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, with heavy to heavy rain in the west and southeast of Madagascar.

(3) High temperature weather in central and western Australia and other places

In the next three days, parts of western and central Australia, northern Argentina and other places will have high-temperature weather, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally up to about 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 27 to 08:00 on the 28th, there was light snow or sleet locally in northeastern Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, northwestern Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet. There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan Basin, northern Guizhou, central Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and most of Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, and Shandong Peninsula, and 7-8 winds in parts of northern Tibet (see Figure 1). The Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10. Level 10-11.

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 27th – 08:00 on January 28th)

From 08:00 on January 28 to 08:00 on January 29, there were light to moderate snow (2.5-4 mm) in parts of the high-altitude mountainous areas in western southern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, eastern and western Jilin, and other places. There was light rain locally in central Yunnan and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of eastern Jilin (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 28th to 08:00 on January 29th)

From 08:00 on January 29th to 08:00 on January 30th, some areas in the high-altitude mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, western Tibet, southeastern Heilongjiang, and eastern Jilin experienced light to moderate snowfall. Blizzard, local heavy blizzard (20-25mm). There was light rain in parts of the eastern part of Taiwan Island and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 29th to 08:00 on January 30th)

