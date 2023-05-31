Home » Somalia: Unido Forum, Aics in support of private companies as a cooperation tool
Somalia: Unido Forum, Aics in support of private companies as a cooperation tool

Somalia is a great opportunity for Italy. Doing business in Somalia can help change the destiny of the country. This was stated by Giovanni Grandi, director of the Aics general office in Mogadishu, during the Italy-Somalia Business and Trade Forum which opened yesterday in Mogadishu. Grandi recalled how Italian legislation considers private enterprise a cooperation tool and therefore companies become a means of supporting not only economies but also communities.

“For Italy – he observed – it is important to help Somalia to give it back the fundamental role it deserves in the Horn of Africa and in Africa”.

Grandi also recalled the important work of Unido (UN agency for industrial development), which began in 2019, underlining several success stories such as the creation of the Network of Edu (Enterprise Development Units) throughout Somalia to facilitate the development of small and medium-sized Somali enterprises, but also the credit line and the support of Unido for the creation of international partnerships between Italy and Somalia.

“Development is the basis of stability – he concluded -. We are working in this direction”. [dal nostro inviato a Mogadiscio]

