In the second quarter of the year Sony recorded a profit of 264 billion yen, up 23% with an operating result up 8% to 344 billion and revenues up 16% to 2,751.9 billion.

The Japanese electronics giant has thus revised upwards the estimates for the year ending March 2023 and the new guidance indicates an annual net profit of 840 billion (-4.8%) compared to the previous estimate which indicated 800 billion annual profits.