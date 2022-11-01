Home World Former Minister Hancock participates in a reality show and the Tories suspend him as a deputy
World

Former Minister Hancock participates in a reality show and the Tories suspend him as a deputy

by admin
Former Minister Hancock participates in a reality show and the Tories suspend him as a deputy

Former British minister Matt Hancock was suspended as a Tory MP after the majority party learned of his participation in the next edition of the reality show “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”, which airs on the broadcaster British Itv.

In the program, similar to the Island of the Famous, twelve competitors starting next week will perform in a series of survival trials in Australia. Hancock had already been the protagonist of a scandal – the effusions with his lover Gina Coladangelo, after forbidding hugs and kisses to citizens to avoid contagions – which had cost him the post of Health Minister with the government of Boris Johnson, in full of the pandemic. And there is no shortage of precedents for politicians who have launched into this type of television adventures.

Previous

A colleague of Hancock’s also received a temporary suspension as a Conservative MP: former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries, who attended the same show in 2012. While among the Labor there is the precedent of Ed Balls, former minister and deputy, as well as husband of the current shadow minister of the interior of the opposition party Yvette Cooper, who in 2016 participated in the British version of “Dancing with the stars” . But he had already lost his seat in the House of Commons a year ago.

See also  India power crisis: Hundreds of passenger trains shut to make way for coal

You may also like

Brazil’s leftist leader Lula wins general approval –...

Germany, they block the ambulance with a dying...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and services...

Migos rapper Takeoff killed at age 28 in...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and new...

Japan, Tokyo opens to LGBT rights: certificates for...

Ben-Gvir, the populist ultranationalist who became the star...

Denmark to vote, Prime Minister Frederiksen towards reconfirmation

Oleg Tinkov, the Russian billionaire who protests against...

Iran, killed at 14 for a torn Khomeini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy