Former British minister Matt Hancock was suspended as a Tory MP after the majority party learned of his participation in the next edition of the reality show “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”, which airs on the broadcaster British Itv.

In the program, similar to the Island of the Famous, twelve competitors starting next week will perform in a series of survival trials in Australia. Hancock had already been the protagonist of a scandal – the effusions with his lover Gina Coladangelo, after forbidding hugs and kisses to citizens to avoid contagions – which had cost him the post of Health Minister with the government of Boris Johnson, in full of the pandemic. And there is no shortage of precedents for politicians who have launched into this type of television adventures.

A colleague of Hancock’s also received a temporary suspension as a Conservative MP: former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries, who attended the same show in 2012. While among the Labor there is the precedent of Ed Balls, former minister and deputy, as well as husband of the current shadow minister of the interior of the opposition party Yvette Cooper, who in 2016 participated in the British version of “Dancing with the stars” . But he had already lost his seat in the House of Commons a year ago.