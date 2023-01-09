Starting from 3,999 yuan, OnePlus 11 first sold in 51 minutes, breaking all sales and sales records of the second-generation Snapdragon 8

On January 9, the OnePlus 11 mobile phone was officially sold for the first time, with a price starting at 3,999 yuan. Now the official announcement of the battle report broke the record of all second-generation Snapdragon 8 models.

According to Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, on Weibo,The launch of OnePlus 11 broke records, and JD.com’s Tmall dual-platform sales broke the first sales and sales records of all Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 models in 51 minutes.

At present, domestic brands have released a total of 7 mobile phones based on the second-generation Snapdragon 8, which means that OnePlus 11 has become the double crown of sales and sales among the 7 flagship models.

Aiming at the pain points of Android phones, OnePlus 11 launched 4 major new technologies this time,Solve the four major problems of Android, namely, the mobile phone freezes, the game network is poor, the motor is not easy to use, and the game quality is low.

In response to lagging, OnePlus 11 popularized 16GB of large memory, and launched the memory genetic reorganization technology for the first time. Through the memory genetic reorganization technology based on the ColorOS supercomputing platform such as instantaneous bandwidth and asynchronous memory, the bottom layer of Android memory was reconstructed.

In the end, OnePlus 11 obtained the 48-month A-level fluency certification from South Germany and the A+ certification of SGS human-factor fluency.

Aiming at the impossible problem of network lag, OnePlus 11 has launched the world‘s first game cloud computing private network technology to pull a dedicated game line for users. Data is transmitted.

Aiming at the impossibility of the motor, OnePlus and AAC made the world‘s first bionic vibrating motor,This is the only Android motor with a volume of more than 600mm?,It is currently the largest X-axis linearity for Android. The first full-phase magnetic circuit technology can realize two vibrations at the same time, such as driving while attacking in the game.

Aiming at the impossibility in the game, OnePlus 11 launched the world‘s first super-frame super-picture engine to achieve a breakthrough in game frame rate and image quality.