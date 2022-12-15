According to a report from Henan Radio and Television Station, a 40-year-old woman in Pingdingshan, Henan Province was recently sent to the ICU because of taking medicine indiscriminately after a fever, resulting in liver failure and yellow skin all over her body.

According to the doctor,After the woman was infected, she panicked and took antipyretics as soon as she developed a fever, trying to suppress her body temperature.

As a result, the woman soon developed symptoms such as fatigue and yellow urine, because the liver had been damaged.

Although the Chinese are “yellow-skinned”, butThe woman’s entire skin has been yellowed, especially when standing in the sun, she can see a golden yellow color, and none of the relevant indicators are normal.

This symptom is called “little yellow man” in medicine.

The doctor reminded: Do not panic when you have a fever, you must follow the doctor’s advice, strictly follow the drug instructions, and do not use drugs blindly.

There is also a woman in Shenzhen who was diagnosed with acute generalized exanthematous impetigo (AGEP) because of mixed consumption of 7 kinds of cold and cough medicines, resulting in severe drug allergies. ).

In April 2018, a patient in Nanjing died of liver and kidney failure suspected to be caused by mixed cold medicine. CCTV summarized 8 major misunderstandings about taking medicine.

See if you have been recruited?