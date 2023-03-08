The Stellantis Agreement

Stellantis Italia has signed an agreement with the trade union organizations Fim-Cisl, Uilm-Uil, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr for the renewal of the specific collective labor agreement (Ccsl) for the period 2023-2026, which had already been applied in Italy since 2012. The company has communicated that the agreement is based on an effort shared between the company and the trade unions, consolidating the continuous collaboration of the past.

The agreement provides for wage increases for workers, enhancement of the participation system in industrial relations and trade unions and significant interventions on the regulatory front. In particular, in the first two years of application of the CCSL, an overall company economic increase of more than 11% is expected.

The salary increase will consist of a structural, cyclical and innovative component linked to the company’s annual profit sharing strategy. In 2023, an allowance of 200 euros will be paid in welfare goods and services available to all employees through a dedicated platform, while for professionals there will be an increase in the “indemnity for managerial functions” and a one-off indemnity of 400 euros in two tranches in April and July.

Stellantis also highlighted the creation of a National Observatory to monitor corporate transformation due to the ecological transition, the improvement of the participation system based on the Commissions, the improvement of contractual rules on smart working with the introduction of a flat-rate reimbursement for the purchase by employees of equipment necessary for its remote work.