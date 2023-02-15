Home Business Stellantis expands software development network with new hub in Poland
Stellantis will increase its software development and engineering capabilities with 8 centers, establishing a new office in Poland. The Polish Software Hub will have up to 300 employees who will deal with data analysis, development and software validation and will be located in Gliwice, near a Stellantis production plant.

Stellantis partners with GlobalLogic, a digital engineering services provider, to recruit talent and quickly establish the Polish Software Hub. The Hub’s location leverages the region’s university and technical training facilities and adds software development resources to Stellantis’ existing technical operations in Europe.

“The inauguration of this new Software Hub in Poland is a further milestone in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy,” said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis. “Software is critical to our goal of becoming a leader in customer experience through our services and products, as well as our industry-leading commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2038.”

