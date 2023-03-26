Home Business Stellantis invests 130 million in Germany for the new Opel Granland
Stellantis today announced an investment of over 130 million euros in the Eisenach, Germany plant, maker of the Opel Grandland compact SUV,

to add the production of the model successor BEV vehicle, built on the brand new STLA Medium platform. The start of production of the new BEV is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Adding a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) at production in Eisenach supports Opel’s bold commitment to produce a full-electric product range by 2028. The Opel Grandland model, currently produced in Eisenach, includes a plug-in hybrid variant.

“Eisenach, our most compact plant in Germany has demonstrated great commitment to quality improvement,” said Arnaud Deboeuf, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Stellantis. “With the award of Stellantis’ new fully BEV platform, STLA Medium, the highly skilled workforce of the Eisenach plant will continue to improve the costs and quality of the vehicles produced to better satisfy customers.”

