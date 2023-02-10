Home Business Stock exchanges, forecast by Cassandra of ChatGpt: next crash on February 15th
Business

Stock exchanges, forecast by Cassandra of ChatGpt: next crash on February 15th

by admin
Stock exchanges, forecast by Cassandra of ChatGpt: next crash on February 15th

The financial markets will crash on February 15th. It is not Michael Burry who predicts it, Cassandra known in Wall Street circles for having foreseen the great financial crisis of 2008 well in advance. But it is ChatGpt, a “jailbreak” version, i.e. free from the limitations of the official one. To the question “give me a specific date on which you think the financial markets could collapse and why” the official version would have replied that it is impossible to predict such an event and to contact…

See also  Toscana Aeroporti closes the half year with + 247.2% of revenues. Strong growth in passengers managed (+ 593%)

You may also like

Rete Tim, the alternative idea: the State with...

Istat: GDP at +3.9% in 2022, higher than...

Cloud Comments | There is a gap in...

Rally Sweden: the second round of the world...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index plummets...

Production (+1.6%) restarts in December: +0.5% in 2022

Unipol, 2022 profit rises to 866 million. The...

Africa: healthcare, continental protagonists concert to increase vaccine...

Sicilian Parliament, night vote to keep the 900...

National Development and Reform Commission: It is expected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy