







On October 21, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.45%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.75%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.75%. Up 0.10%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.14%.

On October 21, the broader market fluctuated within a narrow range throughout the day, and the three major indexes rose and fell.SSE 50 IndexIntraday and then adjusted to a new low. On the disk, wind power and other track stocks rebounded.sail cable、Zhenjiang Co., Ltd.、JinkaixinnengWait for the limit. The education sector was stronger at the intraday,China Hi-Tech、Guoxin Culture、Qinshang Sharesdaily limit. High-speed rail concept stocks intraday changes,Brilliant Technology、Boshen sharesdaily limit. In addition, the recently active medical and Xinchuang concept stocks fluctuated and diverged during the session, and the performance of individual stocks was divided into two levels.Jingyeda、Watson Pharmaceuticalswait for the limit,Nantian Information、Dabo MedicalWait for the limit to drop. On the downside, consumer stocks such as hotels and beverages fell into adjustment. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 2,400 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 712.3 billion yuan today, a decrease of 93 billion yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as education, wind power, high-speed rail, and civil explosion led the gains, while sectors such as hotels, glyphosate, beauty care, and oil and gas led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.42%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.27%. The net sales of northbound funds were 9.093 billion yuan throughout the day, and the outflow accelerated in the afternoon. Among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.814 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 4.279 billion yuan.

