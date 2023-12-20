Strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation

Economic Work Conference Emphasizes Strengthening Enterprises’ Role in Scientific and Technological Innovation

The Central Economic Work Conference held recently set the tone for economic work in 2024, and highlighted the importance of leading the construction of a modern industrial system with scientific and technological innovation. This includes strengthening the main position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, in an effort to promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance.

According to authors Li Junkai and Xie Jing, special researchers at the Beijing Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and directors and assistant researchers at the International and Regional Cooperation Center of the Beijing Academy of Science and Technology, respectively, strengthening the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation is essential for deepening the reform of the scientific and technological system.

The authors emphasized the need to establish a technological innovation system with enterprises as the main body, in order to accelerate the industrialization process of scientific and technological achievements. They suggested improving the decision-making consultation mechanism and establishing a mechanism for enterprises to regularly participate in national science and technology strategic decision-making.

Furthermore, the authors proposed the establishment and improvement of a gradient cultivation system for technology enterprises, in order to promote the integrated development of large, medium, and small enterprises. This includes establishing and improving the gradient cultivation system of “technological small, medium and micro enterprises – technological backbone enterprises – technological leaders – world-class enterprises”, and accelerating the cultivation of high-quality enterprises such as unicorn enterprises, specialized, and new enterprises.

In addition, the article outlines the need to improve the enterprise-led scientific research organization model, shift from the industry-university-research cooperation paradigm led by universities and colleges to the enterprise-led paradigm, and build a key technology research project group for the industrial chain led by leading enterprises and widely participated by universities and colleges to conquer a number of key core technologies.

The authors also stressed the importance of improving the service guarantee mechanism with enterprises as the core, by strengthening government guidance and giving full play to the role of policy support and service guarantee.

The full article can be found in “Guangming Daily” (page 10, December 20, 2023).

Copyright Disclaimer: The content of this article is the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network and may not be reproduced without permission. The article’s originality and the statements and contents have not been confirmed by this site. Readers are advised to use it as a reference and verify the relevant content themselves.

Share this: Facebook

X

