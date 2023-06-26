Home » Strictly implement the modern enterprise management system to stimulate vitality and create greater glories Mayor Huang Feng visited Yinge Investment Company for investigation_Luohe Municipal People’s Government
Release date: 2023-06-26 08:16

Source: Luohe Daily

On June 25th, Mayor Huang Fang went to Yinge Investment Company for research and encouraged the company to seize development opportunities, strictly implement the modern enterprise management system, constantly stimulate endogenous motivation, and achieve steady and steady operation without tossing to create greater glories. Zhou Jian, Rong Zhiguang and others participated.

“How big is the design capacity? Can it be produced at full capacity?” On the afternoon of the same day, Huang Yu and his party went to the sixth base, the third base of Yin Ge Investment Company and the production workshop of the special paper company to learn more about the company’s raw material supply, production and operation, market sales, etc. . At the subsequent symposium, Huang Feng listened carefully to the relevant reports, affirmed the achievements made by the enterprise after the reorganization, and clarified the responsible subjects and the time limit for solving the problems existing in the enterprise development one by one.

Huang Fang pointed out that the current is a critical period for the transformation and development of Yinge Investment Company. Yinge Investment Company must keep a clear head, make scientific and prudent decisions, make every effort to stabilize the basic market, improve operational capabilities and profitability, and build core competitiveness. It is necessary to strictly implement the modern enterprise management system, standardize management, strengthen market-oriented operation, and actively seize the right to speak in the industry; improve the salary management system, gather more high-level talents, and provide solid support for the development of the enterprise. All relevant departments should take multiple measures to inject “living water” into the enterprise, strengthen the security and stability of the capital chain, fully stimulate the endogenous power of the enterprise, fully release production capacity, and improve efficiency. It is necessary to increase the protection of factors such as heat use by enterprises, fully implement the policy, and help enterprises accelerate their transformation and develop steadily.

