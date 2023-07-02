Successful Hoisting of Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Marks a Milestone in My Country’s Renewable Energy Journey

Title: Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Successfully Installed and Operational, Lighting Up Thousands of Households

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking achievement took place at the Fujian Offshore Wind Farm as the world‘s largest offshore wind turbine was successfully hoisted into position. With a capacity of 16MW, this mammoth “windmill” has become the largest offshore wind turbine ever put into operation in the country.

The installation process posed a significant challenge, given the extreme height of the turbine and the unpredictable nature of wind and waves at sea. However, with the assistance of the offshore installation platform “Baihetan,” which is renowned for its expertise in the field, the 123-meter long blades were securely mounted at high altitudes.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, this wind turbine promises not only to provide a breathtaking view but also to illuminate tens of thousands of households. Equipped with sensors and laser radars, the turbine can analyze crucial data such as temperature, humidity, and wind speed. This enables it to operate efficiently and adjust its angle and power output accordingly.

Hoisting the 123-meter long blades proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of the installation process. With 176 bolts to accurately dock at a height of 100 meters, precision and expertise were essential. After an hour of meticulous work, the blades were successfully positioned and securely bolted.

Following the installation of the blades, the offshore wind turbine is now fully assembled and ready to undergo the testing and debugging phase before being connected to the grid for power generation. It is expected to generate more than 66 million kWh of clean electricity per year, satisfying the energy needs of approximately 36,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 54,000 tons annually.

The successful installation of this offshore wind turbine marks a significant milestone in the development of renewable energy in the country. With increasing electricity demand in many regions, including a predicted 5.9% increase in peak electricity load in Fujian Province this summer, the construction of offshore wind turbines will alleviate the burden on urban electricity consumption.

Looking ahead, the country aims to accelerate the construction of offshore wind power and plans to reach a development scale of 90 million kilowatts by 2030. This ambitious goal will not only provide a substantial boost to the economy but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

The implementation of this super-large “windmill” sets a remarkable precedent and will pave the way for further progress in the offshore wind power sector, ultimately enhancing the economics and efficiency of renewable energy sources in the country.

