[Epoch Times, October 16, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chang Huairen, Taiwan Taipei reported) Taiwan’s CNPC announced that starting at 0:00 on the 17th, gasoline and diesel will be reduced by 0.3 yuan and 0.2 yuan respectively, and the reference retail prices are 92 yuan respectively. Unleaded gasoline is 28.9 yuan per liter, 95 unleaded gasoline is 30.4 yuan per liter, 98 unleaded gasoline is 32.4 yuan per liter, and super diesel is 26.7 yuan per liter.

Taiwan’s CNPC said that this week, international oil prices rose due to factors such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) deciding to cut production by 2 million barrels per day from November and the still tense war between Russia and Ukraine. The weekly average price of 7D3B, the price adjustment indicator based on the principle of floating oil price adjustment this week, rose by US$1.47.

CNPC said that it should have been increased by 4.3 yuan and 5.7 yuan per liter, but some Asian currencies depreciated relatively heavily this week, and the lowest pre-tax prices of gasoline and diesel in neighboring Asian countries (Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Star) were compared with the previous week. Low, in order to maintain the price lower than the aforementioned countries, the adjustable retail prices of domestic gasoline and diesel are also lower than the previous week. Gasoline and diesel absorb 4.4 yuan and 5.7 yuan respectively; after the absorption, 95 unleaded gasoline exceeds 30 yuan, and measures to stabilize oil prices are initiated. , the first stage absorbs 25% amplitude adjustment after rounding up, and each liter of gasoline and diesel absorbs 0.2 yuan per liter.

CNPC pointed out that the dual stabilization mechanism was activated, with gasoline and diesel absorbing 4.6 yuan and 5.9 yuan respectively, and the actual prices of domestic gasoline and diesel were reduced by 0.3 yuan and 0.2 yuan per liter.

CNPC said that this week, according to the oil price formula and the government’s reduction of excise tax (2 yuan and 1.5 yuan per liter of gasoline and diesel) to adjust domestic oil prices, it will continue to operate with the lowest prices in Asian countries and a stable mechanism to help stabilize domestic oil prices. The 4.6 yuan and 5.9 yuan that need to be adjusted for diesel and diesel are absorbed by Taiwan CNPC. From 111 years to the end of September, Taiwan CNPC has absorbed about 36.14 billion yuan.

