Taxes – Refugee Costs: Municipal associations are demanding more money from the federal government

Berlin (German news agency) – A few days before the meeting of the prime ministers with the federal government, the municipal umbrella organizations renewed their demand for more money. “We need a change in migration policy now, otherwise we will lose the indispensable acceptance among the population,” said Gerd Landsberg, chief executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities of “Bild am Sonntag”.

“We expect that there will be more financial support for the districts – directly from the federal government,” said Reinhard Sager, President of the German District Association. City Day President Markus Lewe, in turn, demands that there must be “binding agreements for the introduction of a permanent and dynamic system of financing, which will then be sealed by the next meeting in November”.

