Home » Taxes – Refugee Costs: Municipal associations are demanding more money from the federal government
Business

Taxes – Refugee Costs: Municipal associations are demanding more money from the federal government

by admin
Taxes – Refugee Costs: Municipal associations are demanding more money from the federal government

.

Berlin (German news agency) – A few days before the meeting of the prime ministers with the federal government, the municipal umbrella organizations renewed their demand for more money. “We need a change in migration policy now, otherwise we will lose the indispensable acceptance among the population,” said Gerd Landsberg, chief executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities of “Bild am Sonntag”.

“We expect that there will be more financial support for the districts – directly from the federal government,” said Reinhard Sager, President of the German District Association. City Day President Markus Lewe, in turn, demands that there must be “binding agreements for the introduction of a permanent and dynamic system of financing, which will then be sealed by the next meeting in November”.

HOME PAGE

See also  Taxes - Tax revenue fell significantly in February

You may also like

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy