HongkongSeptember 3, 2022 /Press Release Network – Xinwengao.com/ – The five-day International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA) kicked off in Berlin, Germany.TCLElectronics Holdings Limited(“TCL Electronics” or “Company”, 01070.HK) brought a series of new home theater and smart home products to this exhibition, and held a new product launch conference themed “Dare to Be Extraordinary”. The strategy continues to advance.

At this exhibition, TCL Electronics set up an exhibition area covering an area of ​​over 2,000 square meters, showing the world‘s largest Mini LED smart screen, 98-inch QLED smart screen, 136-inch 4K cinema wall, and top 144Hz high-brush Mini LED games to the audience. A full range of smart new products, including the latest RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos speakers, etc., have built a “connected”, “smart” and “fashionable” technology world for the audience.

A variety of smart large screens have landed in Europe, bringing more immersive audio-visual experiences to global consumers

As a global best-selling brand of consumer electronics, TCL Electronics showcased the 98-inch QLED smart screen 98C735 at IFA 2022. Equipped with Google TV OS, the 98-inch C735 is the largest of the XL series smart displays, featuring QLED 4K resolution, providing viewers with an immersive sensory experience and stunningly brilliant color effects. At the same time, the design of the smart screen refers to the best viewing position in the cinema: when the user sits about 3 meters away from the screen, the audience can enjoy a 60-degree viewing angle, just like watching the huge screen 30 meters from the central seat in the cinema Same.

XL series smart screens refer to TCL smart screens of 75 inches and above in the European market. The 75C935 and 75C835 smart screens in this series use the Mini LED backlight technology independently developed by TCL Electronics. The 1920 local dimming areas of the C935 also ensure the rendering effect of light and shade and light and shadow colors, which further improves the clarity of the image and highlights more realistic colors.





In recent years, TCL Electronics has been committed to the development of Mini LED technology, and firmly promotes the “high-end + large screen” strategy to promote product structure upgrades. Smart screen products are favored by consumers around the world. In the first half of 2022, TCL Smart Screen’s sales market share in the global LCD TV market increased by 0.4 percentage points to 11.5%, ranking second in the world[1].At the same time, in the first half of 2022, the overall sales volume of TCL smart screens in the Chinese market increased by 1.1% year-on-year against the trend, and the retail sales ranked the top two in the Chinese market. Among them, TCL Mini LED smart screen sales market share and 98-inch ultra-large screen sales market share 55.7% and 41.0% respectively, with both bistable ranking first in the Chinese market[2]。

In the future, TCL Electronics will continue to enrich the XL series of large screens in the global market, so that more consumers can experience the ultimate picture quality and high-quality content through the company’s high-quality products.

Adhere to green environmental protection and contribute to sustainable development

As an enterprise that actively undertakes social responsibilities worldwide, TCL Electronics adheres to the sustainable development strategy, and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years since 2019, and has been awarded the Hang Seng Index Company for four consecutive years since 2018. Granting ESG rating A fully demonstrates the company’s outstanding achievements in sustainable development.

TCL Electronics pays attention to the green and environmental protection characteristics of products, actively researches and develops innovative energy-saving and consumption-reducing technologies, uses environmentally friendly materials, and pays attention to the impact of products on the environment from the design stage. At the same time, the company actively promotes the reduction of packaging materials, and actively uses recyclable packaging materials to reduce the burden of product packaging on the environment.

At the IFA 2022 conference, TCL Electronics announced that it will sponsor the Polar Pod scientific research program led by the famous French scholar and explorer Jean-Louis Etienne to explore the Southern Ocean, and continue to provide data and observations to oceanography. experts, climatologists and biologists, and contribute to the protection of sustainable development.

In addition, TCL Electronics closely follows the global development trend of clean energy and carbon neutrality, and leverages its industrial synergy with TCL Central to develop its photovoltaic business. The company is led by household photovoltaics, with green energy technology and financial service innovation as the core, and provides farmers with one-stop services such as green energy power station development, investment, construction, management, operation and maintenance through financial leasing or operating leasing; , the company is also developing industrial and commercial photovoltaic business, and is committed to providing green energy conversion services for industrial parks, logistics parks, professional parks and commercial complexes. In the first half of 2022, the company’s photovoltaic business achieved a revenue of HK$172 million, and the monthly installed orders and revenue increased exponentially.

Looking forward to the future, TCL Electronics will continue to undertake corporate social responsibility, will launch more A-level energy smart products, and continue to invest in the development of photovoltaic business, and strive to allow global consumers to obtain unparalleled user experience from innovative products.

