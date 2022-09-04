



2017 Concrete Grass Music Festival scene

The 2016-2018 Concrete Music Festival brought together outstanding international and domestic musicians and bands to create a joyous celebration comparable to any carnival. The music festival was successfully hosted by Split Works, a well-known independent music culture company in Asia. The slogan of “One Place, Zero Routine” made all participants happy and surprised.

From August 31, 2022, Song Yuchen, President of Slush China, will also serve as the co-manager of the Slush China brand. He will join hands with Archie Hamilton and Mr. He Yunbo, the co-founders of Slush China, to open a new chapter for the Slush Music Festival.

“Slush, which focuses on spreading the culture of technological innovation, has always been likened to a music festival in the science and technology industry, and today we are honored to announce that this metaphor has become a reality.” Mr. Song Yuchen believes that “The Concrete Music Festival has always been a The most international and positive music festival in my heart. Integrating Slush’s innovative culture into the Concrete Music Festival will definitely inject new momentum into Concrete, bringing together international musicians and local Chinese music forces in one place , and integrate more youthful vitality into the music festival. Let us look forward to the early return of this grand ceremony.”





2018Slush Shanghai conference site

Slush is an international conference focusing on technological innovation, entrepreneurship and investment, and it is also a leader in scientific and technological innovation culture. Since the Slush brand landed in China in 2015, it has successfully held more than ten international innovation conferences. Song Yuchen, President of Slush China, has extensive experience in large-scale event organization, urban development, youth culture and innovation.

As one of the founders of Concrete Grass, Archie believes that “the epidemic has had a great impact on large-scale music festivals in recent years. How to come back. As the founding brands of Concrete, Splirt Works and Endeavor China will join hands with Slush to help the Concrete Music Festival and live events. Let’s not wait to reunite the noise, love and community, wait for us soon reunion.”

Split Works is a well-known independent music company in Asia and one of the first companies to operate and promote live music and music festivals in China. Since its establishment, it has assisted many world-class artists and music festival organizations to develop markets. It is also a new media in the music entertainment industry. Market leader in marketing and communications.

Endeavor has served more than 5,000 cultural, sports and entertainment stars and top content producers including Adele and Martian. , local and international brands complete colorful and diverse events and content presentations on the land of China.

Looking forward to the three parties working together to launch a brand new and unique Concrete Grass Music Festival, presenting fresh and youthful content and experience to Chinese audiences.







