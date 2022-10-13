Home Business Tencent Maps PC will stop serving the mobile app on November 11. Normal operation of the mobile app- Tencent Tencent Other Products
Tencent has a business terminated!Tencent Maps announced in the web version of the pop-up window today that the PC side will stop serving on November 11.However, it is not that the map service was directly cut off, the mobile app is still in normal operation, and the official also recommends downloading the Tencent map app in the announcement.In addition, in May of this year, Sogou Maps, a subsidiary of Sogou acquired by Tencent, was officially offline. At that time, the official website was replaced by the website of Tencent Maps PC.

According to statistics, Tencent has successively dropped at least 10 products this year, including the once-popular QQ Hall, War Thunder, Penguin E-sports, Kandian Express, Pocket WeGame, Sogou Maps, Sogou Search, Sogou Reading, etc. .

“Flower Vine”, which was popular with games such as QQ Farm and Car Parking, will also stop operating at 14:59:59 on October 18.At that time, the server will be shut down, and users will not be able to log in and use Huateng’s services, and all data will be deleted or anonymized in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

While the “flower vine” is still there, remember to take a picture of your little flower in advance, and miss the lost youth.

