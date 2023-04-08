At the beginning of 2023, Tesla has carried out a round of price cuts in markets such as China, the United States, and Germany. After the price cut, the starting price of Tesla’s Model 3 in the Chinese market dropped to around RMB 230,000, which attracted a lot of attention at the time.

At that time, some people speculated based on Tesla’s profits that there was still room for price cuts in Tesla’s auto products.

On April 7, Tesla released a new low-priced Model Y in the US market. The starting price of the new model is 49,990 US dollars (about 343,000 yuan).

At the same time, according to information displayed on Tesla’s U.S. official website, Tesla has reduced the starting price of the standard battery life upgrade and high-performance Model 3 in the U.S. market by $1,000 (about 7,000 yuan).The current prices of these two models are US$41,990 (approximately RMB 289,000) and US$52,990 (approximately RMB 364,000).

At the same time, the starting price of Tesla Model S and Model X has also been reduced by 9.5%.

Among them, the current price of Model S is $84,990, and it was $89,990 before the price reduction; the current price of Model S Plaid is $104,990, and it was $109,990 before the price reduction; the current price of Model X is $94,990, and it was $99,990 before the price reduction; Dollar.

In addition, also on April 7, Tesla has appointed Zhu Xiaotong as senior vice president of the automotive business. Prior to this, Zhu Xiaotong successively served as Tesla’s global vice president and president of Greater China, and single-handedly promoted the construction of Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory.