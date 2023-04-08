After Friday’s advances with the three teams engaged in next week Champions League (Salernitana-Inter 1-1, Lecce-Naples 1-2 and Milan-Empoli 0-0) today we complete the 29th day of the championship in Serie A.

It (re) leaves at 12.30, when Udinese receives Monzaconcerned about the health conditions of the President Silvio Berlusconi. Coach Palladino and midfielder Sensi declared in the pre-match: “Today we’re playing for him”. Confirmed training for the landlords, however Palladino surprises everyone with Valoti false 9, leaving Gytkjaer and Petagna on the bench. With a vertical assist Walace launches in front of goalkeeper Lovric, who makes no mistake face to face with Di Gregorio and gives Udinese the lead. Monza’s reaction takes shape at the beginning of the second half, when Colpani’s left-footed volley anticipates Udogie and Carlos Augusto’s cross into the net. Then Rovella completes the comeback with a first intention right footed pass from Sensi. Sottil tries to give a jolt by inserting the baby talent Pafundi (born in 2006) and in the final he risks everything by fielding four forwards with the entrances of Thauvin and Nestorovsky. The latter tries and finds a slight contact in the area with Petagna: Beto makes it 2-2 on a penalty in the 92nd minute.

To follow at 14.30 Fiorentina plays at home with Spezia and look for the tenth win in a row.

At 16.30 two more matches will be played: Gasperini’s Atalanta hosts Thiago Motta’s Bolognawhile in Genoa the challenge between the bottom two teams in the standings (Sampdoria-Cremonese).

At 18.30 Mourinho’s Roma with the ex-on-call Belotti visits Turin of Juric, while Sassuolo is busy in Verona.

It closes at 20.45 with the postponement of theOlympic Between Lazio and Juventus.

