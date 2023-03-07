Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla continues to lower prices and thanks to Italian government incentives it becomes even more convenient. Elon Musk’s company has also decided to apply important discounts globally, as confirmed by the second price reduction that took place in the United States where a Model S costs $5,000 less and now starts at $89,990; on the Model X the discount reaches $10,000, thus lowering the purchase cost to $99,990.

Tesla Model 3, price in Italy with Incentives

How much does the Tesla Model 3 cost now in Italy? The list price of the two-wheel drive version has dropped to 41,490 euros (plus roading). Thanks to state incentives, without a car to be scrapped the price list is 38,490 euros while in the case of scrapping it drops to 36,490 euros. Translated? In just over months, the Tesla Model 3 has seen a price reduction of over 20,000 euros. In fact, at the beginning of January the access version cost 57,490 euros, before the reduction to 44,500 euros and now the current 41,490 euros excluding incentives.

How does Tesla manage to lower prices?

In the face of an automotive landscape where prices are constantly rising, Tesla has decided to lower prices to aim for the goal of producing 20 million vehicles by the end of the decade but above all it can do so thanks to the greater margin on each car and to a much shorter supply chain than competitors. According to research carried out by Reuters, the American manufacturer recorded $15,653 in gross profit per vehicle in the third quarter of 2022. By comparison with competitors, it is more than double the Volkswagen Group, four times Toyota and five times Ford. Furthermore, a decidedly short range of accessories and the strong standardization of models have allowed Musk to considerably reduce the purchase price.