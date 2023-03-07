Dušan Krsmanović (44) is free as of today.

Dušan Krsmanović (44) was released today. as reported by the media. He is a former member of the Zemun clan, who is one of the accused for the murder of Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić. He was arrested in the “Saber” action, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the first-instance verdict, but his sentence was reduced to 20 years by the decision of the Court of Appeal. At the trial, he expressed remorse for “everything that led him to the situation he found himself in.” Because of that “confession”, he received threats against her and her family, which is why he was in prison in Sremska Mitrovica, and not in Požarevac where everyone else was.

“I confessed and spared neither myself nor others. I don’t want to defend myself by saying I’m innocent. I feel guilty and the court correctly found me guilty, but the sentence was not adequately measured. I’m not asking for a retrial or the annulment of the verdict.”stated Krsmanović in a written appeal, which was read by judge reporter Zoran Savić.

Krsmanović said that during and after the assassination, he “felt guilty for being a participant in the murder of Djindjic against his will.” He repeated that all the murders blamed on the Zemun group were ordered by either Spasojević or the associate witness Ljubiša Buha Čuma, and that they were carried out by the associate witnesses Dejan Milenković Bagzi, Ljubiša Buha Čuma, Miladin Suvajdžić aka Đura mutavi, as well as “Mamica, Kum, Sale, Kreza and Limun”.

Main dealer

Dušan Krsmanović was dealing drugs for Zemunce, which he received from Dušan Spasojević, to whom Bagzi brought it from abroad. Dušan was the main dealer of the clan, under him he had a whole network of guys who dealt in Belgrade. Krsmanović admitted that he participated in the murder of Đinđić, his task was to monitor and report the movement of the prime minister’s vehicle.

According to the indictment, Dušan Krsmanović was in Nemanja Street, from where he reported the arrival of the convoy of vehicles with the Prime Minister. He described in detail the events related to the failed attempts to kill Đinđić on Kopaonik, near the “Limes” hall. and on the very day of the murder. He said that the reason for the murder of Đinđić, which he heard from Spasojević, was the seizure of power, because he expected that after that, “the prime minister will be Nebojša Čović, and the president of Serbia will be Vojislav Koštunica”.

The reason for the assassination

The reason for the murder of Đinđić is the announcement of the fight against organized crime, the appointment of a special prosecutor, as well as Đinđić’s decision to extradite the Serbs to The Hague, as well as the appearance of an associate witness Ljubiš Buh Čuma, who was able to expose Dušan Spasojević and Milorad Ulemek. Speaking about his entry into this criminal group in 2000, Krsmanović said that he did not see a criminal in Spasojević, because he had heard that he provides for Milo Đukanović during his visits to Belgrade and that he works for the Montenegrin State Security.

According to his words, Spasojević told him after October 5 that Zoran Đinđić and Čedomir Jovanović were on his side, as well as most of the DOS, and that they would also receive identification cards from the DB. He also stated that the rifle used to kill Zoran Đinđić was taken from JSO, and that the number was erased from it, that he was in Nemanja Street at the time of the murder and that he heard two shots. According to Krsmanović, the decision to have the prime minister killed by a sniper was made by Dušan Spasojević. He testified that Spasojević met with Aco Tomić, the head of military security.

In 2008, Krsmanović admitted in an appeal to the Supreme Court that he participated in the assassination of Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic, asking the court to soften the first-instance verdict and “give him another chance”, saying: “We killed Prime Minister Djindjic. Everything was as it should have been.” I said in the investigation. I regret it and I will tell everything again.”

