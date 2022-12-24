Tesla’s “big head” collapses!Slams Musk for distracting Twitter during critical business period



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 24 (Editor Zhao Hao)In the previous session, Tesla fell nearly 10% at one point, hitting its lowest level since September 2020. As of the close, the stock price has fallen by more than 64% this year.

In this regard, Tesla’s long-term shorts are naturally ushering in a carnival. Among them, Gordon Johnson, known as Tesla’s biggest short-seller, made a bolder prediction: the stock price will continue to fall by 80% to $23.

In the past, Tesla’s bulls would continue to “pump up” the stock price against the shorts, but now this situation seems to be changing. Some investors and Wall Street analysts who originally supported Tesla have also begun to be impatient that Elon Musk spends a lot of time on his “new toy”-Twitter.

Among them is Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, an American investment bank. A year ago, Dan Ives expected Tesla’s stock price to rise nearly 30% within 12 months and maintained a base price target of $1,400.

But the reality is that the stock price has fallen from $400 to around $120, and Dan Ives has lost confidence because of this and has become a “former Tesla bull.” “At this point, Tesla needs a leader, not Ted Striker,” Ives wrote in his latest note on Friday.

Ted Striker is the leading actor in the famous American comedy film “Flying All Over the Sky”. The film was released in 1980. In the play, Ted, suffering from psychological shadow, took over the pilotship of the plane when he was in danger, and a series of ironic stories happened.

Ives said that at a time when Tesla is discounting cars to clear inventory and also needs to prepare for an economic recession, “Musk is ‘asleep with his hands on the steering wheel at a time when investors desperately need a CEO to navigate this Category 5 storm. up’.”

His stance on Twitter, by contrast, is starkly different, adding, “Musk is engrossed in Twitter, which is an ongoing nightmare for Tesla investors.” Elect a new Twitter CEO and reduce Musk’s focus on social media.

As for Tesla’s performance in the fourth quarter, Ives set his delivery forecast in the range of 410,000 to 415,000 vehicles, not only lower than his previous estimate of 450,000 vehicles. Compared with the median forecast of 435,000 vehicles in the same industry, it is also slightly pessimistic.