Home Business Tesmec lifts the veil on the accounts: net profit of 7.9 million euros
Business

Tesmec lifts the veil on the accounts: net profit of 7.9 million euros

by admin

Net profit of € 7.9 million, a clear increase compared to the net profit of € 1 million in the same period a year ago and consolidated revenues increased by 16.9% to € 113.3 million.

Thus Tesmec, a company listed on Euronext STAR Milan and active in the field of construction of infrastructures relating to the transport of electricity, data and materials, lifts the veil on the half-yearly accounts revealing the Ebitda equal to 18.7 million euros (+36.5 %), with a margin of 16.5%, Ebit at 8 million (from 2.9 million). The Net Financial Debt as at 30 June 2022 amounted to 133.1 million euros, up both compared to 121.0 million as at 31 December 2021 and compared to 119.4 million at 31 March 2022, due to the increase of the net working capital as a consequence of the uncertainties in the procurement of materials and components and in the shipment of finished products.

“Tesmec recorded the best half year in its history with growth in all reference economic indicators, despite an international context that is still uncertain due to the tensions associated with the conflict in Ukraine, the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy and from critical issues on supply chains ”, commented CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni.

See also  The leaked Windows 11 "keyboard wallpaper" is now available for download-Windows 11

You may also like

Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million...

Reform hoofs swiftly and steadily develops vitality-Social-Southeast Network

The IGI fund buys Matec Industries, active in...

Fuguang sports water bottle is firmly ranked in...

Dl Aid, widened the wedge cut. And to...

In the first half of the year, Shishi...

Mps-Day, new nasty surprise: legal bomb of 1.8...

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy...

Veronafiere, estimates for 2022 rise

iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy