Net profit of € 7.9 million, a clear increase compared to the net profit of € 1 million in the same period a year ago and consolidated revenues increased by 16.9% to € 113.3 million.

Thus Tesmec, a company listed on Euronext STAR Milan and active in the field of construction of infrastructures relating to the transport of electricity, data and materials, lifts the veil on the half-yearly accounts revealing the Ebitda equal to 18.7 million euros (+36.5 %), with a margin of 16.5%, Ebit at 8 million (from 2.9 million). The Net Financial Debt as at 30 June 2022 amounted to 133.1 million euros, up both compared to 121.0 million as at 31 December 2021 and compared to 119.4 million at 31 March 2022, due to the increase of the net working capital as a consequence of the uncertainties in the procurement of materials and components and in the shipment of finished products.

“Tesmec recorded the best half year in its history with growth in all reference economic indicators, despite an international context that is still uncertain due to the tensions associated with the conflict in Ukraine, the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy and from critical issues on supply chains ”, commented CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni.