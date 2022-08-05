Home World US, SUVs against Native American parade in New Mexico: several injured
World

US, SUVs against Native American parade in New Mexico: several injured

by admin
US, SUVs against Native American parade in New Mexico: several injured

An SUV swooped in at full speed on the annual Native American parade taking place in Gallup, New Mexico. The toll, at the moment, is of several injured, including two police officers, no deaths. The police via twitter communicated the arrest of several people, including the alleged driver of the vehicle. The parade is an event deeply felt by the intertribal community, which has celebrated it since 1922. Precisely for this reason, the scene was portrayed from several angles by the participants, witnessing the fear and screams as the SUV arrives on the crowd in the street. His ride ended with a police car ramming. Two people handcuffed to the scene.

See also  Denmark to vote to join the European defense

You may also like

France, drought warning: more than one hundred municipalities...

Valdir Segato, the bodybuilder who injected oil into...

Cyber ​​security firm discovers 72 Chinese disinformation sites....

European Think Tank: Don’t accept the CCP’s rhetoric...

Germany, the Scholz government warns: this winter there...

Russia, so the cartoon “Masyanya” challenges “the Nazi”...

Taiwan, China exceeds midline in the strait. Usa:...

Condemns Griner, Lavrov: Moscow is willing to discuss...

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star who became...

AMTD Digital, the latest madness of meme titles:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy