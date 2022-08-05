An SUV swooped in at full speed on the annual Native American parade taking place in Gallup, New Mexico. The toll, at the moment, is of several injured, including two police officers, no deaths. The police via twitter communicated the arrest of several people, including the alleged driver of the vehicle. The parade is an event deeply felt by the intertribal community, which has celebrated it since 1922. Precisely for this reason, the scene was portrayed from several angles by the participants, witnessing the fear and screams as the SUV arrives on the crowd in the street. His ride ended with a police car ramming. Two people handcuffed to the scene.

