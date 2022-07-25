For those who love to face the summer (or autumn) holidays on board a motorbike, the market today offers numerous opportunities. The touring bike, however, must have some essential characteristics: be comfortable, protect well from the air, have a large load capacity and a good autonomy (at least 300 km). The most popular type today is undoubtedly that of maxi-enduros and crossovers, in general models with high handlebars, footrests that do not force the knees to be bent too much, a comfortable saddle (even for the passenger) and good aerodynamic protection. Before seeing 10 models with which to leave even for the North Cape without worries, two observations are a must: as taught by those who have arrived in China with a Vespa, if you really want it, you can travel with any two-wheeled motor; moreover, every trip is unique (asphalt, dirt, alpine passes, etc.) and there is no perfect travel bike for any occasion: in the end everyone will choose the one that best suits his physique and his guide