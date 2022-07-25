At a special press conference held by the Ministry of Transport today (July 25), the relevant person in charge of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Transportation said that the release and implementation of the National Highway Network Planning will be used to achieve high-quality development of regional highway networks. Serving the construction of the common prosperity pilot demonstration zone.

Wang Dongjie, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Transportation, introduced that the “National Highway Network Planning” was released. The number of national highways in Zhejiang Province has increased from 18 to 22, and the number of ordinary national highways has increased from 15 to 19. The total planned mileage exceeds 10,000 kilometers. It has laid a solid foundation for serving the construction of the Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone. It is mainly reflected in the following three aspects.

First, smooth inter-provincial channels. The “Plan” comprehensively promotes Zhejiang’s in-depth participation in national strategies such as the “Belt and Road” initiative, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, and efficiently connects with the road networks of neighboring provinces (cities) such as Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, and Fujian. The total number of inter-provincial interfaces planned It has reached 43 (9 new this time), promoting inter-provincial areas from the end of the road network to become a transportation hub, and comprehensively helping inter-provincial areas to prosper together.

The second is to create three “1-hour traffic circles”. From the perspective of provincial transportation integration, it is planned to add a number of key projects such as Hangzhou-Shangrao Expressway, Yangzhou-Yueqing Expressway, and Hangzhou Metropolitan Ring Road, and accelerate the realization of Hangzhou to prefecture-level cities, prefecture-level cities to the counties (cities) under its jurisdiction, There are 3 “1-hour traffic circles” in the main urban area of ​​the city, which strongly supports the construction of “123 National Travel Traffic Circles”. By 2025, the population coverage rate of the three “one-hour traffic circles” in Zhejiang Province will reach more than 95%, and the overall development level of urban and rural transportation will be comprehensively improved.

The third is to cover mountainous islands. Mountainous islands and old revolutionary bases in southwestern Zhejiang are the top priorities for Zhejiang Province to speed up transportation development and achieve common prosperity. Through this round of “Planning”, all mountainous islands and counties in Zhejiang Province have achieved full coverage of both national expressways and national highways. In particular, the Shanghai-Ningbo and Huzhou-Ningbo cross-sea passages that the people of Zhejiang have been looking forward to for many years, as well as the Qingtian-Xiamen highways, are included in the national plan to comprehensively improve the location conditions of mountains and islands and enhance the impetus for endogenous development.

In the next step, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Communications will seize the current “window period” to actively expand effective investment and accelerate the construction of the project.

The first is to strengthen factor guarantees. Strengthen inter-departmental linkages, focus on communicating with development and reform, natural resources, finance and other departments to ensure that Zhejiang Province’s newly approved projects will implement policies in accordance with national highway standards in terms of project approval, land use security, and financial subsidies.

The second is to empower national highways with digitalization. Promote the guideline for the construction of intelligent expressways in Zhejiang Province to be a local standard, accelerate the construction of Hangzhou-Shaoyong intelligent expressway, implement intelligent transformation of existing expressways such as Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo, and build a 1,000-kilometer ring of intelligent expressway around Hangzhou Bay.

The third is to build an upgraded version of beautiful highways. Firmly establish the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, give full play to Zhejiang’s unique ecological resource endowment, create beautiful and affluent trunk routes along the coast, along the river, along the lake, and along the mountains, and build 6 demonstration projects of 2,000-kilometer national and provincial highways. Effectively improve the high-quality development level of national highways.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Tang Ying)

