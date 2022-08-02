“The name change shows that the company will unswervingly take the high-end smart electric vehicle route.” A few days ago, Zhang Xinghai, chairman (founder) of Celis Group, was at the media briefing on the name change of Xiaokang Co., Ltd. Said that this is the company’s third name change and a new starting point for the company’s third venture.

On the evening of August 1, Celis (SH601127, stock price of 81.03 yuan, market value of 115.159 billion yuan) announced that the company had completed the industrial and commercial change registration procedures a few days ago, and officially changed from “Chongqing Xiaokang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.” to “Sai Lisi”. Lis Group Co., Ltd.”.The market opened on August 2, and the abbreviation of Xiaokang Co., Ltd. was officially changed to “Salis”.

“We announced our cooperation with Huawei in March last year, and everyone looked down on it. Everyone thinks that a well-off can only build a car of tens of thousands of yuan, and Huawei has never built a car, how can it be possible to make a car of more than 300,000 yuan. Facts have proved that the cross-border cooperation between Xiaokang and Huawei has brought about a chemical reaction, and the renaming of Xiaokang Co., Ltd. is also a follow-up.” Zhang Xinghai believes that,Today, with the rapid development of new energy vehicles, if car companies want to transform and upgrade, they cannot succeed alone or cross-border, and must take the road of cross-border cooperation. The cross-border cooperation between Celis and Huawei is in line with the current general trend of smart electric vehicle development.

“Although the company’s securities abbreviation was officially changed to Celis on August 2, the company’s industrial and commercial information was changed on July 30.” A few days ago, the relevant person in charge of Celis accepted the “Daily Economic News” reporters said in an interview.

As early as July 11, Celis issued an announcement saying that it planned to change “Chongqing Xiaokang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.” to “Sales Group Co., Ltd.”, and said, “(The name was changed) for the convenience of investment. Readers can accurately understand the current company positioning, match the company name with business and strategic planning, unify the company’s brand image and enhance brand value.”

“The automobile industry is ushering in an important node of overall transformation and upgrading, and the high-end smart electric vehicle track will definitely replace the high-end brand traditional car track.Enterprises must follow the trend and seize opportunities, which also determines whether Celis can’Reborn’. “Zhang Xinghai thinks.

According to the above-mentioned relevant person in charge of Celis, the name change is not a short-term decision of the company. When determining the goal of developing high-end new energy vehicles, the company is already thinking about the name change.

According to public information, as early as 2016, Celis had begun to transform into new energy vehicles and established a research and development center in Silicon Valley, USA. “We got up early and caught a late show. Now the window left for us is very narrow, we must seize this opportunity.” Zhang Xinghai said frankly.

According to Zhang Xinghai, when Celis initially decided to launch the high-end new energy vehicle market, it wanted to realize the simultaneous development of “production, supply and sales” in China and the United States. “The electric car we initially developed in the United States was to benchmark against Tesla. Later, we found that the company could not invest too much money in a short period of time to deploy a charging infrastructure of the same size as Tesla, and finally decided to make a difference. The new energy vehicle technology route.” Zhang Xinghai said.

“After Wenjie M5 and M7, the company will launch a new model M9 in 2023. In the future, the company will launch new new energy models every year, including pure electric and extended-range versions.” Sailis Automobile Co., Ltd. (Rotating) President Xu Lin said.

The latest sales data show that in July, the sales of new energy vehicles under Celis were about 13,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 316.78%; the cumulative sales from January to July were about 58,900 units, a year-on-year increase of 224.21%. Among them, Celis sold 7,807 units in July, a year-on-year increase of 8,873.56%; from January to July, the cumulative sales were about 29,400 units, a year-on-year increase of 1,190.08%.

“rightFor mid-to-high-end new energy vehicles, 100,000 this year is a threshold.It won’t pass 200,000 or 300,000 vehicles next year.There may not be 500,000 sales in the future. The medium and long-term production and sales target of Celis is to reach 200,000, 500,000, and even 1 million. Zhang Xinghai said.

According to the 2022 semi-annual performance pre-loss announcement released by Celis, Celis expects to achieve an operating income of 12 billion to 12.6 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 62.5% to 70.63%. Celis explained that the growth in performance was mainly due to the increase in the delivery of new energy vehicles of Celis month by month, and the company’s net cash flow from operating activities was greatly improved. At the same time, the gross profit margin of the company’s new energy vehicles also increased compared to the same period last year.

According to Zhang Xinghai, the company has invested 10% of the group’s sales revenue in research and development every year since it joined the new track, with a total investment of nearly 10 billion yuan. “We always believe that only when the core technology is in our own hands can we take the initiative in development.” Zhang Xinghai said that in the future, the company will continue to increase investment in research and development, and seize the window period of rapid industry growth driven by technological innovation.

In addition, Celis is also accelerating the intelligent electrification transformation of Dongfeng Xiaokang. “Dongfeng Xiaokang will not produce high-end smart electric vehicles like Celis, but will mainly produce commercial smart electric vehicles, which are embodied in logistics electric vehicles. In the future, the commercial smart electric vehicle track will definitely replace traditional commercial vehicles. Track, this is the general trend of the industry.” Zhang Xinghai said.



