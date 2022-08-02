Sega Co., Ltd. announced that it has launched a limited-time discount promotion for the PC (Steam) rhythm-action game “Hatsune Miku Project DIVAMEGA39’s+”, with a discount of up to 30% until August 5, 2022 (Friday).

Game Steam Store Page: Click Here

“Hatsune Miku Project DIVA MEGA39’s+” is a simple and refreshing rhythm game that “plays like singing”. The beautiful PV with rich models (clothes) in the game is widely praised. This work is also the first work in the “Project DIVA” series to land on the PC platform.

The rhythm game section of this game includes more than 170 songs. In addition to the songs included in “Hatsune Miku Project DIVA MEGA39’s”, which will be released on the Nintendo Switch™ platform in 2020, you can also play the songs in the additional downloadable content (DLC).

In addition, if you purchase the digital deluxe edition “VIP Edition” or DLC “Extra Song Pack”, you can play more than 240 songs.

Not only that, this work also introduced the unique function of the PC version, the visual style of 3DPV can be chosen between “animation style” and “realistic style”. A series of classic content such as “PV photo mode” and “T-shirt editing function” will also appear in this work.

The sale runs from today, August 2 (Tuesday) to August 5 (Friday), with 25% off the regular edition and 30% off the digital deluxe “VIP Edition”. A rare opportunity, don’t miss it!

