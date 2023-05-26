Grab the first release of iPhone 15, or buy iPhone 14 at a good price at 618? – Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

It’s the annual 618 again, and it’s still the ancient problem-when Apple’s mobile phones are changing from old to new, should you choose the new (iPhone 15) or the old (iPhone 14)? If you can’t be high or low, it’s hard for the poor to die.

Although it is a cliché, don’t use last year’s answer to perfuse everyone. Apple brand toothpaste squeezed into the iPhone 14 generation, and finally willing to move a knife on the iPhone X’s ancestral full-screen bangs. Pro/Pro Max was upgraded to the “pill” shape of the dynamic island, and the front face recognition was once again full.

Do you still remember the praise sentences Lao Luo used to praise this change without sparing any effort? Read the history books for yourself, let’s just say that this is the only one, and I don’t need to turn to the back to show everyone that my fruit machine is a new generation.

All jokes aside, “The scumbags are all the best, and the local tyrants have all the top features.” Only those who choose Pro MAX every time are really in love with Apple. Some Android party members built an iPhone 12 for 3,000 yuan to show off in the circle of friends, but it still has 2 lenses when turned over. For the sake of a little thinness, I wish I could buy a mobile phone protective case with a camouflaged lens to deceive myself.

You see, even a second-hand iPhone can make some netizens “confidence” sharply. It can be inferred that when netizens with such a mentality choose the iPhone 15, there is a high probability that they will go for the built-in dynamic island and the standard A16. something happened. Even if the release price is slightly higher than the iPhone 14, it is worth it. After all, for netizens who tried the iPhone 14 last year like me, it is not very good to only show people the front of the phone to imply that they are buying a new model.

After the gossip is over, let’s talk about dry goods. At present, the basic information of the iPhone 15 has been exposed. Pro/Pro MAX is still the first choice for chasing new ones. A17 Bionic+ is expanded to 8GB storage for the first time, equipped with a periscope telephoto lens for the first time, and changed to a universal Type-C charging port for the first time. Both are good reasons to forget about the iPhone 14.

However, the price of the Pro series is bound to hit new highs. I still have the same opinion. Those who didn’t buy the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max last year probably didn’t prepare the budget for the Pro series iPhone 15 this year. After the release of the new phone, these people will still look at the starting model without the Pro suffix. The price is estimated to be around 5500, and the visual difference of only one pill is not worthwhile. If you also belong to such a “closer and closer” person, my suggestion is to simply wait for a good price of 618 for the entire iPhone 14 series. It’s easy to fool people, but it’s hard to persuade others. Please let me persuade you: There is no need to swell your face when you are a fruit fan. The model that meets the basic needs is enough.

Speaking of this, I remembered that two days ago, a fan sent a private message asking me if it made sense to stare at the old iPhone 11, 12, and 13 models. For this question, I personally hold a negative attitude. If it’s 2022, there are still things to consider, but now it’s 2023, and the pattern needs to be opened—the 6GB storage of the iPhone 14 really widens the gap between itself and the previous one, unless the price of 11~13 is cheaper than Android phones , I definitely won’t take another look. The saying “buy new and not old” is still a solid truth in the iPhone 14 generation.

By the way, the psychologically expected good price of 618 14Pro 256 this year is 6899, brothers, wait and see if the dream will come true! That’s all for this small article, I’m Bidian Coolplay, we’ll see you next time.