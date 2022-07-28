Original title: The application ecology is increasingly prosperous, and domestic software is taking advantage of the situation

Under the policy boost and leading leadership, domestic software companies are speeding up.

On July 27, the 2022 China Industrial Software Conference opened in Chongqing. In accordance with the requirements of Chongqing’s “Software and Information Service Industry “Gypsophila Action Plan (2022-2025)”, “strengthening scene application traction” has become one of the key tasks. one. The “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Shanghai’s Digital Economy” released recently also clearly stated that “software and algorithms” should be regarded as one of the five sub-tracks of the new digital infrastructure to accelerate the localization of basic software and promote the artificial intelligence of industrial software. , to create an open source ecosystem of software and algorithms.

Cao Kaibin, Dean of the Haibi Research Institute, said that in the era of digital intelligence, the essence of software localization is to provide more innovative products and solutions than foreign brands according to new needs, and to complete the upgrade of domestic substitution and intelligent IoT applications. iterate. The industrial ecology represented by Huawei Hongmeng is playing an important role, and it has also brought new development opportunities to domestic software.

Data from the research institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that the scale of my country’s industrial Internet industry has passed the trillion yuan mark, and the industry application has extended to 45 categories of the national economy, covering a wide range of R&D design, manufacturing, operation management, etc. link. Wang Yong, President of UFIDA’s high-end BG, said frankly that localization is not simply to use cloud technology to make foreign software again. Form a real value replacement.

In promoting domestic software applications, ecological platforms are playing an important role. Taking Huawei as an example, in the past three years since Hongmeng released, “whether to cooperate with Hongmeng” has always been a hot issue for investors on the interactive platform. It is not uncommon for software companies to touch “Hongmeng” and rise, and investors are looking at the application space that Hongmeng Ecology brings to domestic software manufacturers.

The related business of Hongmeng ecological co-construction manufacturers such as Runhe Software and Jiulian Technology has progressed rapidly. The relevant person in charge of Shengshi Technology also said that with the gradual improvement of ecosystems such as Hongmeng, more products based on localized technology will be launched in the future.

Benchmarking the international leading operating system, the characteristics of open source Hongmeng undoubtedly bring strategic opportunities for the rise of domestic software. Not only Huawei, but also the ecological creation of platform-based companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, has also brought new opportunities for domestic software service providers.

Cao Kaibin told reporters that the launch of Hongmeng is a landmark event in the development of my country’s software industry. It not only achieved a breakthrough in localization at the operating system level, but also achieved a quantum leap in equipment access and ecological scale. This brings huge opportunities for software and SaaS vendors.

At present, some listed companies have already deployed the key basic common technologies for the era of the Internet of Everything. Obi Zhongguang, a listed company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, focuses on the research and development of 3D visual perception technology. It has mastered core technologies and achieved mass production of million-level area array 3D visual sensors. 3D visual perception is the key basic commonality in the era of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. technology.

