Source title: The movie “Golden Prison Escape” is scheduled for August 5, Zhang Jiansheng, Lv Liangwei, and Chen Baoyuan go to Hong Kong-style rivers and lakes together

Directed by Huang Yi and starring powerful actors Zhang Jiansheng, Lv Liangwei, Chen Baoyuan, Tang Zhenye, Li Cansen, etc., the crime action movie “Golden Prison Escape” is officially scheduled to be released on iQiyi and Youku on August 5th. Hong Kong movie heroes gathered their strength to seek gold, and the prison confrontation brought blood and rain again.

The down-and-out screenwriter goes to jail for treasure hunt, many heroes are fighting for hegemony

The movie “Golden Prison Escape” tells the story of Zhong Zheng (played by Zhang Jiansheng), a down-and-out screenwriter who ventures into Chilangwan Prison alone to find the treasures of his ancestors. In prison, on the one hand, he was oppressed by the prison tyrant Da Biao (played by Chen Baoyuan), and on the other hand, he was protected by brother crab (played by Lv Liangwei), who was very affectionate and righteous. The treasure plan was accidentally leaked, causing the relationship between the three to become confusing. After some games, they decided to start a “prison escape” and work together to transport the treasure out of the prison. Whether the huge treasure brings brotherhood or strife is worth looking forward to!

The film combines many elements such as prison escape treasure hunt, brother duel, reversal escape, tearful fatherly love, etc., bringing multiple viewing experiences to the audience. In the movie, the dazzling prison action scenes such as the chaos of a hundred people in the bathroom, the two prison tyrants fighting against each other closely, and the three groups of prison escapes fighting each other are very addictive, and there are also exciting prison escapes such as blasting, chasing, and pipe survival. The design makes the thrilling escape route more sensual and exciting, filling the atmosphere of Hong Kong-style crime movies.

Hong Kong film familiar faces play a desperate fight and high-energy confrontation, and then set off the “prison situation”

In addition to the wonderful action scenes, the film’s cast is also very attractive. The film is joined by powerful actors such as Zhang Jiansheng, Lv Liangwei, Chen Baoyuan, Tang Zhenye, Li Cansen and so on. It is difficult to tell the winner of the battle; Tang Zhenye turns into a guide, Uncle Li, and roams the prison; Li Cansen turns into a ruthless brother who doesn’t talk much. The blockbuster actors gather in the same frame to pay tribute to the classics of Hong Kong films, and a thrilling prison escape drama is about to be staged.

The movie “Golden Prison Escape” creates an excellent Hong Kong film texture through the dangerous treasure hunt, the reversal plot of high IQ escape from prison, and the touching brotherhood of rivers and lakes. The Hong Kong flavor remains unchanged. No change, such a sincere Hong Kong-style crime movie is about to meet the audience.

The movie “Golden Prison Escape” is produced by Xiamen Gongli Film and Television Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Zhishang Lihe Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chaihuo Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Motie Culture and Entertainment Co., Ltd., Produced by Blue Whale Film and Television (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Hainan Gongli Film and Television Co., Ltd., Anhui Xinzhuo Film and Television Culture Partnership (Limited Partnership), Guangzhou Guofan Film Co., Ltd., Fan Entertainment Culture (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Night Galaxy Film ( Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Guangdong Jingying Media Group Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Hunter Enterprise Consulting Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Chuangxi Equity Investment Co., Ltd., Anhui Wuhao Information Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Dayou Culture Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Topway It is jointly produced by Xun Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Dangdang Film Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinfan Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Miti Film Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Fenghai Brothers Culture Media Co., Ltd., and produced by Xiamen Gongli Film and Television Co., Ltd. Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. exclusively announced.

The movie “Golden Prison Escape” is officially scheduled for August 5th, targeting iQiyi and Youku, and watching Zhang Jiansheng, Lv Liangwei, Chen Baoyuan, Tang Zhenye, and Li Cansen go to the Hong Kong-style arena!