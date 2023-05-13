Home » The call of the week: Straumann
Business

The call of the week: Straumann

by admin
The call of the week: Straumann

Bernstein Research picks up coverage of the Swiss dental implant maker and recommends the shares as a Buy. The Market shows what’s behind the recommendation.

«A well-managed, quality company with a leading position in structurally attractive growth markets.» With these words, the analysts from Bernstein Research start covering Straumann. Susannah Ludwig’s team has given the Swiss manufacturer of dental implants a price target of CHF 165, which corresponds to a premium of 15% compared to the current price.

See also  A net loss of 15.6 billion, but only a loss of "face"?Catering takeaway operating profit doubles

You may also like

G7: “Economy resilient to shocks, but uncertainty is...

Mother’s Day, the technique to preserve fertility and...

Pensions, a new “exodus” situation breaks out with...

AI and the labor market: “Many companies will...

Rai, Barbareschi is coming: Chiocci on TG1, Fazio...

Attack: Will the key currency dollar tip over?...

Nurseries, Svimez: “The Pnrr will not bridge the...

What Switzerland has to fear most in a...

From the clash over migrants to “war salesmen”:...

Virgo Fund buys 34% of Pick Up Service...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy