The call of the week: Straumann

Bernstein Research picks up coverage of the Swiss dental implant maker and recommends the shares as a Buy. The Market shows what’s behind the recommendation.

«A well-managed, quality company with a leading position in structurally attractive growth markets.» With these words, the analysts from Bernstein Research start covering Straumann. Susannah Ludwig’s team has given the Swiss manufacturer of dental implants a price target of CHF 165, which corresponds to a premium of 15% compared to the current price.