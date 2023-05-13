AOP Health presents new findings

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AOP Health announced results of ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESRMi®) from its CONTINUATION-PV clinical study in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), a rare form of blood cell cancer. Professor Heinz Gisslinger of the Medical University of Vienna, Austria1 announced the findings in an abstract accepted for presentation at the prestigious European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress 2023.

Reducing the risk of thrombotic events is an important goal in the treatment of PV

The abstract accepted for presentation at the EHA 2023 Annual Meeting focuses on the proportion of time individual patients spent with peripheral blood cell counts that meet recommended targets to minimize thrombotic complications.

