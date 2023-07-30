Home » The Disappearance of the Win-Win Situation: Is Independence Killing the Super Head-Platform Relationship?
Title: Dongfang Selection’s Live Broadcast Room Shut Down: Is the Win-Win Situation Disappearing?

Introduction:
Dongfang Selection, a live broadcast room under New Oriental, gained immense popularity on Douyin last year. However, the live broadcast room’s self-operated products have been suspended for three days, leading to speculation about the future of the win-win relationship between super heads and platforms. Despite the shutdown, Dongfang Selection’s own APP saw a significant increase in sales and stock value.

Shutdown Incident:
Dongfang Selection’s self-operated store was unexpectedly closed for a few days, leading to rumors and discussions online. The company clarified that their live broadcast room was not shut down, but only the self-operated product store. While the reason for the closure was not disclosed, it is believed to be related to violations such as product ingredient disclosure and traffic diversion.

Immediate Response and Promotion:
In response to the shutdown, Dongfang Selection launched a 15% discount promotion on its own APP to ensure customer satisfaction. This resulted in a surge in sales, with the APP generating 17.5 million yuan on the first day and exceeding 30 million yuan on the second day. The stock price of Dongfang Selection also rose by 28.81%.

Is “Independence” to Blame?
Dongfang Selection had been striving for independence and expanding to other platforms like JD.com, Tmall, and its own APP. This move was seen as a test to divert traffic from Douyin. While the company stated that there was no conflict with Douyin, industry experts believe that Dongfang Selection’s attempt at independence might have pushed the boundaries of what platforms can tolerate.

Challenges for Super Heads and Live Broadcast Organizations:
Dongfang Selection’s case highlights the challenges faced by super heads and live broadcast organizations when building their own channels. Platforms invest in providing traffic and users to these organizations, but when they create their own platforms, conflicts arise. This situation has also been observed with other top anchors, like Li Jiaqi, who have faced resistance from platforms after gaining popularity.

Future of Win-Win Situation:
The closure of Dongfang Selection’s self-operated live broadcast room raises questions about the sustainability of the win-win relationship between super heads and platforms. While the temporary success of Dongfang Selection’s own APP promotions is promising, it remains to be seen how long this momentum can be maintained.

Conclusion:
The shutdown of Dongfang Selection’s self-operated product store has brought attention to the evolving landscape of live broadcast e-commerce. The incident highlights the growing tensions between super heads, live broadcast organizations, and platforms. While Dongfang Selection’s own APP promotions have shown immediate success, the long-term viability of their independence and the win-win situation is yet to be determined.

