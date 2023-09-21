The Dollar Surges as FED Signals Potential Rate Increase at Year’s End

The dollar strengthened for the third consecutive day this week, as the Federal Reserve (FED) announced plans to increase the reference rate by the end of the year. The price of the dollar closed at S/ 3,723 on Wednesday, September 20, according to the Central Reserve Bank. The US dollar remained strong against several Latin American currencies after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates stable and indicated a possibility of raising rates at the end of the year. Money changers are purchasing the dollar at an average rate of S/ 3.70 and selling it at S/ 3.73, according to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform. Digital exchange houses are buying the greenback at around S/ 3.71 and selling it at approximately S/ 3.73.

