Recently, Mr. Zhang Zhang from Beijing broke the news to the media that the Mercedes-Benz EQC400 he bought had a core component failure within less than half a year of driving.

According to Mr. Zhang, there are not a few Mercedes owners who have had similar experiences with him. He said that in April 2022, he plans to buy a new energy vehicle. At that time, some trams of Mercedes-Benz were reducing their prices. After some consideration, he finally bought a Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 at the 4S store of Beijing Boshiruida Benz Yaojiayuan.

When buying a car, he specifically asked the sales staff of the 4S store if there was any problem with the car he bought. And the clerk promised him,The manufacturer has already solved all the faults, and the car I bought now has no problems.

But in October last year, the vehicle display reminded Mr. Zhang that he needed to add coolant. Why do you need to add coolant to a car that has just been driven for less than half a year?

After inquiring, Mr. Zhang learned that this was a coolant leakage failure of the vehicle, and the motor needed to be replaced. Mr. Zhang contacted Boshi Ruida Benz Yaojiayuan 4S Store, but the salesperson just evaded responsibility and did not give a satisfactory answer.

At the beginning of last year, hundreds of car owners defended their rights online, and it has become a common phenomenon that Mercedes-Benz EQC coolant burns out the motor.Under the continued complaints from car owners, Mercedes-Benz initiated a recall process.