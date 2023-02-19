The electrocardiogram function is one of the important functional selling points of Apple’s smart wearable devices. However, this function has also caused trouble for Apple, because it is accused of infringing on another company’s patent rights. Banned in the US.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) reportedly ruled in December that Apple Inc’s (AAPL.US) Apple Watch with an electrocardiogram function infringed a patent of medical device maker Alive CorInc.

The ban, which will take effect as soon as next week, means that Apple’s Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches will not be available in the US market.

At present, Apple’s only solution is to lobby the government to prevent the ban from taking effect. The US official will make a decision next Monday, choose to maintain the ITC’s infringement ruling, or support Apple to cancel the relevant ban.

Recently, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a verdict on Masimo’s previous lawsuit against Apple regarding Apple Watch’s patent infringement of blood oxygen technology.In the end, Apple lost the case.

AliveCor has accused Apple of infringing three patents related to its KardiaBand.

The KardiaBand is an accessory on the Apple Watch that monitors the user’s heart rate, detects abnormalities, and detects heart problems such as atrial fibrillation through an electrocardiogram.