Home Entertainment Take the First Look at the Newest Olive Green Colorway of the Nike ACG Air Moc
Entertainment

Take the First Look at the Newest Olive Green Colorway of the Nike ACG Air Moc

by admin
Take the First Look at the Newest Olive Green Colorway of the Nike ACG Air Moc

Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear)’s Air Moc shoes, which came out in 1994, have officially returned after a long time. It continues the black and white shape that appeared last time, and this time ushers in the latest olive green iteration.

This Slip-On shoe is updated with modern style and minimalism. In addition to choosing a more Japanese casual canvas upper, the calm color of green on the bottom and gray on the bottom, and the design of the beaded rope are also vaguely reflected. Wabi-sabi aesthetics, combined with black structures such as Swoosh embroidery, heel leather crotch, and ACG three-dimensional tread surface, the overall visual effect is more balanced, further highlighting the simple charm, and standing out from the crowd of fancy and complicated shoes.

As of now, the official release of the above-mentioned green style has not been released, or it will be on the shelves of Nike and designated retailers together with the black and white iteration in a few months. Interested readers must pay more attention.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 - Our Lady's Habit: Wearing and Loving the Brown Scapular

You may also like

Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by...

“Why My Boss Is That Way” ended perfectly...

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”,...

Today’s news “Lee Jong Suk admits to being...

Ma Boyong’s “Da Ming under the Microscope” Douban...

Alpine, when F1 is the sport of Renaulution

Driving a Corvette on water? With Jetcar it...

2023.2.19 Full Analysis of the Daily Fortune of...

Three theaters co-produce Puccini’s classic opera “Tosca” premiere...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy