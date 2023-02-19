Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear)’s Air Moc shoes, which came out in 1994, have officially returned after a long time. It continues the black and white shape that appeared last time, and this time ushers in the latest olive green iteration.

This Slip-On shoe is updated with modern style and minimalism. In addition to choosing a more Japanese casual canvas upper, the calm color of green on the bottom and gray on the bottom, and the design of the beaded rope are also vaguely reflected. Wabi-sabi aesthetics, combined with black structures such as Swoosh embroidery, heel leather crotch, and ACG three-dimensional tread surface, the overall visual effect is more balanced, further highlighting the simple charm, and standing out from the crowd of fancy and complicated shoes.

As of now, the official release of the above-mentioned green style has not been released, or it will be on the shelves of Nike and designated retailers together with the black and white iteration in a few months. Interested readers must pay more attention.