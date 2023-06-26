The extension of the purchase tax reduction and exemption policy will help new energy vehicles “expand and improve quality”-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

News background:

Recently, the continuation and optimization of new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policies that have received much attention have been “dusted”. The new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy will continue until the end of 2027, and will be optimized in terms of setting the reduction or exemption limit.

Leverage the development of new kinetic energy

The new energy automobile industry is an important part of my country’s strategic emerging industries, and it is also an important starting point for my country to achieve the goal of carbon peak and carbon neutrality. In recent years, my country’s new energy vehicle industry has developed rapidly and has become a global leader. The data shows that in 2022, the sales volume of new energy vehicles in my country will reach 6.887 million, a year-on-year increase of 93.4%, an increase of more than four times compared with 2020, accounting for 63% of the global market share. 【detailed】

For the development of the new energy automobile industry, major automobile producing countries in the world have increased their policy support, and my country is no exception. Reduction and exemption of vehicle purchase tax incentives is one of the important policies. Since September 1, 2014, my country has exempted the purchase of new energy vehicles from vehicle purchase tax, and then continued the policy three times until the end of this year. At an important juncture in the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy has carried out the fourth “continuation”. 【detailed】

Timely adjustment of the reduction and exemption policy

On the one hand, policy continuation can stabilize expectations. As an important tool for macro-control, fiscal and taxation policies often change according to the situation. The formulation and adjustment of policies need to grasp the rhythm and intensity, maintain a certain degree of stability, and not make sharp turns. This time, the specific arrangements for the next phase of the vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy have been clarified, with a time span of four years, and the policy remains continuous, showing the intention to stabilize the expectations of enterprises and consumers. 【detailed】

On the other hand, it can consolidate and expand the development advantages of my country’s new energy automobile industry and promote industrial transformation and upgrading. By continuing and optimizing the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption policy, it can provide a stable policy environment and market space for my country’s new energy vehicle enterprises, encourage enterprises to increase investment in technological innovation and brand building, and improve product quality and competitiveness. 【detailed】

Multi-party efforts are needed

In addition to reducing or exempting vehicle purchase tax, the state also implements a series of fiscal and taxation support policies for new energy vehicles, such as exempting vehicle and vessel taxes, and exempting consumption tax on pure electric vehicles. In the next step, it is necessary for relevant departments to focus on the new energy vehicle industry chain, systematically sort out fiscal and taxation support policies for the entire industry chain, and make a good combination of policies to promote the development of the new energy vehicle industry more accurately and effectively. 【detailed】

In addition, to further consolidate and expand the advantages of new energy vehicle development, it is necessary to show full sincerity and determination in solving the problem of “charging freedom”. It should be noted that there is no relationship between new energy vehicles and charging piles. As a charging pile market that complements the new energy vehicle market, only when the number of new energy vehicles is rising can the new energy vehicles be boosted. The energy vehicle industry has formed a sound and complete ecological closed loop. 【detailed】

V angle of view:

@闲云: When purchasing, more people will consider new energy vehicles.

@Mario: It is necessary to solve the problems of “difficult to install piles” and “difficult to find piles”.

@皮蛋卷混球: Count your time well, don’t waste your money!

@海粉芝仕: Charging like refueling.

@跑跑宾: Follow the national policy, that’s right!

Following the policy of sending new energy vehicles to the countryside, the trillion-level new energy vehicle market has ushered in another major benefit. The extension of the purchase tax reduction and exemption policy plays an important role in promoting the “expansion and quality improvement” of the new energy vehicle industry. More importantly, the gradual growth of the new energy automobile industry is also a vivid epitome of my country’s efforts to cultivate and develop new kinetic energy. Facing the dual requirements of industry transformation and upgrading and accelerating consumption for comprehensive economic recovery, the high-quality development of new energy vehicles has a long and long road to development, but the future can be expected.

