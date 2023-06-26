Strong Bing Chat artificial intelligence.Control OS Settings Preview Windows Copilot Features

Microsoft recently announced at the Build 2023 developer conference that it will integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology into Windows Copilot on Windows 11. Recently, it has provided a preview version to some media to let everyone know some of its features first. Windows Copilot is expected to launch a preview version to Windows Insider users within a few weeks.

Windows Copilot runs Bing Chat in a web-based container of desktops and applications. It uses Microsoft Edge’s web page rendering capabilities to facilitate future updates and provide more features. But it’s more deeply integrated into the Windows operating system than Bing Chat on Edge, becoming Windows’ central AI assistant.

Windows Copilot will be placed on the side of the Windows 11 desktop. Users can also chat in natural language like the web version of Bing Chat, and can also set Windows functions through dialogue, such as calling Windows Copilot to turn Windows to dark mode or switch “do not disturb”.

In addition, users can also ask Windows Copilot to directly open the application software. It also knows which software the user is using to provide appropriate support. For example, when using Outlook or Word, Windows Copilot can be called to draft emails or modify grammar.

In addition, Windows Copilot also supports plug-in functions called “Action Cards” or “Desktop Actions”, which sense the user’s work and provide suggestions accordingly.

It is known that Microsoft will provide a preview of Windows Copilot to users participating in the test within a few weeks.

