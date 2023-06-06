The first smart POS terminal equipped with OpenHarmony 3.2 passed the “Open Harmony” compatibility evaluation_TOM News

On May 30, the smart POS terminal AxPOS A8S built by Fujian Liandi Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Landi Commercial”) based on OpenHarmony 3.2 passed the OpenHarmony compatibility evaluation.This is the world‘s first smart POS terminal equipped with OpenHarmony 3.2, marking another step forward for OpenHarmony in the financial field.

It is reported that OpenHarmony is an open source project incubated and operated by the OpenAtom Open Source Foundation (OpenAtom Foundation). , to promote the prosperity and development of the Internet of Everything industry.

The recently released OpenHarmony 3.2 version system capabilities have been further improved, comprehensively improving the experience of complex devices with screens. At the same time, more and more companies have created a variety of innovative products and solutions based on this version, bringing new technologies and experiences to all walks of life. The OpenHarmony 3.2 release has also become an important milestone in the development of the OpenAtom OpenHarmony community.

The smart POS terminal AxPOS A8S built by Landi Commercial based on OpenHarmony 3.2 has powerful system, transmission, network, and data security capabilities, supports a new theme mode and privacy protection capabilities, and has new fonts, icons, and colors. In addition, AxPOS A8S also has powerful network performance, smooth application startup and installation speed, good interactive experience and high memory utilization.

According to reports, under the premise of the same hardware configuration, AxPOS A8S equipped with OpenHarmony 3.2 version has excellent performance in page loading, switching speed, application startup speed and other indicators, bringing users a smoother, natural and faster experience.

Not only that, thanks to the unique distributed technology of OpenHarmony version 3.2, Landi Commercial AxPOS A8S can also realize distributed business collaboration with other financial terminals equipped with OpenHarmony, providing merchants with professional wireless scene services. In addition, this product can also virtualize peripheral devices into local devices, efficiently expand the hardware capabilities of the host, and build a digital interconnection base for OpenHarmony financial terminals.

Liu Shiying, Senior Vice President of Landi Commercial, said, “As a member of the OpenHarmony Financial Payment Committee and a benchmark enterprise of OpenHarmony in the financial industry, Landi Commercial will spare no effort to promote the prosperity and development of OpenHarmony in the field of financial ecology. Fully empower the digital intelligence upgrade of thousands of industries, and help the high-quality development of the economy and society.”



