The food sector is experimenting with new ways of increasing increases, including supplements and corporate agreements

Pending the start of negotiations for the renewal of contracts in the food sector, very important signals are coming from the second level bargaining in the sector for the recovery of workers’ purchasing power. The last national collective agreement, with a separate signature on the employers’ front, expires in the autumn, but the unions, Fai, Flai and Uila, have tried to play in advance by preparing a union platform that has already had the green light from the assemblies. On the plate they put a request for an increase of around 300 euros over the four-year period for 450,000 workers and an important hourly reduction. The first meeting between the unions and the employers’ associations of Federalimentare which have signed the protocol to initiate the renewal of the contract, in addition to the coop and Unaitalia, is scheduled for 25 July. In the meantime, however, signs of openness on the part of businesses at the company level are arriving, so much so that Onofrio Rota, general secretary of Fai Cisl, speaks of “great value supplements, positive premises also for the national collective bargaining agreement”.

The advance of the contractual increase to Orogel

So at Orogel an agreement was made between the coop, all the companies in its agri-food chain and the local organizations of Fai, Flai, Uila, which provides for an advance on contract renewals, starting from July 2023: in fact, workers will be recognized a 5% increase on the contractual basic pay, to respond to the increase in the cost of living. This decision shared by the shareholders adds to a series of actions that the company has implemented in recent months.

Awards harmonized with Parmalat

If from the advance on the renewal of the contract we go down to the company, if we take Parmalat, with the supplementary 2023-2025 an average increase in the bonus for objectives of 368 euros was shared, the result of an already started process of harmonization that has resulted in an increase ranging from 500 euros over the three-year period in sites with a smaller prize amount up to 330 euros in sites with a higher prize value, with more than 9 thousand euros up for grabs in the latter case over the three-year period.

Leisure and increase in Coca Cola Hbc

Over the three-year period, Coca Cola Hbc is expected to gradually increase the production bonus (PPO) up to 2,710 euros in 2025 – just under 8 thousand euros in the three-year period – and the value of company meal vouchers up to 10.5 euros in 2025 , in addition to the doubling of the attendance allowance for factory staff working in shifts. In addition, there will be the possibility for commercial figures of business developers to make use of the Golden Bonus up to a progressive maximum of 3 days a year, i.e. personal time spaces to devote to one’s needs which can be chosen as an alternative to a financial contribution.

Short week at Mondelez

Mondelez also worked on reconciling work-life and strengthened smart working by giving workers the possibility of choosing this formula 2 days a week plus 2 additional days each month, and provided for the possibility of distributing the working hours over 4.5 days. The value of the bonus for participation in the results has been increased by 300 euros for the three-year period 2023-2025, making it possible to convert 60% into welfare, with a further addition by the company, in this case.