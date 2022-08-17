Zhejiang Online, August 17th (Reporter Zheng Yali)The reporter recently learned from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics that in July, the whole province efficiently coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, continued to focus on steady economic progress and improved quality, and further consolidated the foundation for economic recovery.

Affected by factors such as continuous high temperature weather and traditional production off-season, industrial production shows seasonal fluctuations. In July, the added value of industries above designated size in Zhejiang was 178 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%, basically keeping pace with the national growth rate.

Emerging kinetic energy and pillar industries performed well. Among them, the added value of the manufacturing industry in the core industries of the digital economy increased by 6.1% year-on-year; The growth rate is higher than that of all industries above designated size. Among the pillar industries, the added value of the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 28.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 6.0 percentage points higher than that of the previous month; the added value of the chemical raw material and chemical products manufacturing industry increased by 15.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 1.8 percentage points higher than that of the previous month.

Investment in key areas continued to accelerate. From January to July, fixed asset investment increased by 10.1% year-on-year, of which manufacturing investment, infrastructure investment, and investment in technological transformation of industrial enterprises increased by 16.7%, 11.5% and 21.3% year-on-year respectively. Investment in high-tech industries increased by 17.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate accelerated for two consecutive months.

The consumption sector maintained a recovery trend, and sales of upgraded commodities were active. In July, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 247.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.2%. The retail sales of gold and silver jewelry, automobiles, books, newspapers and magazines, home appliances and audio-visual products, and communication equipment grew rapidly.

In July, both freight volume and industrial electricity consumption turned from decline to increase. Among them, railways and civil aviation increased by 8.3% and 0.7% year-on-year respectively. The electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 11.1% year-on-year, of which the industrial electricity consumption increased by 0.04% year-on-year.

“The foundation of Zhejiang’s economic recovery was further consolidated in July, but we must also see that due to factors such as continuous high temperature weather, traditional production off-season, insufficient release of market demand, and repeated epidemics, the economic operation is under pressure from many sides.” The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics said. Next, Zhejiang will still need to meet the requirements of “a major economic province should be the leader”, and go all out to promote the continuous recovery of the economy, steady progress and improvement of quality.