Source: cnBeta

The iPhone 15 Ultra is said to offer two front-facing cameras instead of one, which is a very early talk about Apple’s high-end iPhone devices in 2023. Borrowing the Apple Watch Ultra and M1 Ultra suffixes, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be followed by the iPhone 15 Ultra a year later, according to Bloomberg reporter Gurman’s disclosure on Sunday.

However, Sunday’s claims were accompanied by few hardware details, such as the use of USB-C and the revamped design. On Monday, leaker MajinBu provided some potential details.

According to MajinBu’s sources, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have two cameras on the front. The existing TrueDepth camera array has multiple components, but only one camera sensor, so the so-called Ultra upgrade will apparently offer an extra sensor.

The reason for the second camera was not given. In theory, it could be for stereoscopic video shooting, or even simpler: for different optical zoom levels. The leaker also claims that the Ultra will use a USB-C port and will start selling with a storage minimum of 256GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro will, as usual, only use a single front-facing camera, and will start at 128GB, and apparently, it will also get a USB-C port.

