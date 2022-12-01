Home Business The market generally reflects that the transaction is weak and it is expected that the nickel price will maintain a wide range of shocks.
The market generally reflects that the transaction is weak and it is expected that the nickel price will maintain a wide range of shocks.

The market generally reflects that the transaction is weak and it is expected that the nickel price will maintain a wide range of shocks.

According to the nickel price monitoring of SunSirs, on the 30th, the average nickel spot market price was 206,583.33 yuan/ton, an increase of 2.29% from the previous trading day and a year-on-year increase of 37.73%.

China‘s real estate industry has intensively introduced favorable policies, and the real estate industry uses more metal materials, which has potential support for metal demand, and Lunni soared 5.23%. In addition, the exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar has strengthened, and the import of overseas goods has decreased. Recently, the supply of nickel in Jinchuan has shown a tendency to decrease. With the rising price of nickel, merchants’ willingness to accept orders continues to be suppressed. The market generally reflects that the transaction is weak, and the production of stainless steel has been reduced again. It is expected that the nickel price will maintain a wide range of fluctuations.

