The Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.1 Billion, Making It the Fourth Largest Prize in History

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion, Becoming Fourth Largest Prize in History

Subtitle: Learn How to Play and When the Next Mega Millions Draw is Happening

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to escalate, reaching a staggering $1.1 billion. This makes it the fourth largest prize in the history of the lottery. The jackpot has been rolling over for several months without a winner, creating a frenzy among participants.

To play the Mega Millions, each participant must select six numbers. Five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 correspond to the white balls, while one number ranging from 1 to 25 corresponds to the golden Mega Ball. In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers. In the event that multiple players match all six numbers, the prize will be shared. Winners can choose to receive their money in annual payments over 29 years or in a single lump sum payment.

The Mega Millions drawings are held twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm PT/10:00 pm CT/11:00 pm ET. The lottery can be played in 45 states across the United States, including the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. However, it is not available in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. The cost of each ticket is $2.

For those wondering about the August 1 results, the Mega Millions jackpot remained unclaimed last Friday and now stands at an astonishing $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $550.2 million. The winning numbers for the August 1 draw were 8-24-30-45-61, with the golden Megaball being 12 and a Megaplier of 4x.

If a lucky winner emerges, they will have two options to claim their prize. The first is an annualized jackpot with an estimated value of $1.1 billion, consisting of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. The second option allows the winner to receive a one-time payment estimated at $550.2 million. In both cases, taxes will need to be paid.

It’s important to note that the Mega Millions offers various winning combinations, not just the jackpot. There are nine different combinations that can reward players with cash prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000,000, depending on the number of matching numbers and the Mega Ball.

Looking ahead, here are the dates of the Mega Millions draws for the month of August:

– Friday, August 4

– Tuesday, August 8

– Friday, August 11

– Tuesday, August 15

– Friday, August 18

– Tuesday, August 22

– Friday, August 25

– Tuesday, August 29

With the Mega Millions jackpot at an unprecedented $1.1 billion, participants are eagerly anticipating the next draw. Will the prize finally be claimed, or will it continue to grow even larger? Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to grab your tickets for a chance to win big.

